Configuring my Dell PowerEdge R920 for dual SD Cards instead of Internal HDs

We recently setup a Dell PowerEdge R920 that was in storage to add to our VDI Environment for additional resources. This server differs from the other R920s in our environment as it has dual SD Cards internally instead of Hard Disks.

I had to configure the SD Cards in a mirror so we had fault tolerance, so this is the procedure I followed…

1. Power on the server. The server will undergo a memory test.



2. Once the memory test is over, the Dell logo will appear, with 4 options in the top right corner and the system will begin to POST. Press F2 to enter the system setup.



3. Once you press F2, the system will continue to POST, and you’ll see ENTERING SYSTEM SETUP in the top right corner.



4. After completing POST, the SYSTEM SETUP MAIN MENU will load. Choose SYSTEM BIOS.



5. Then choose MEMORY SETTINGS.



6. Under MEMORY OPERATING MODE, choose MIRROR MODE. Click BACK



7. Click FINISH.



8. Click EXIT in the top right corner. Then click YES to confirm.



9. When the system reboots, press F11 during POST.



10. You’ll see ENTERING BIOS BOOT MANAGER in the top right corner.



11. When the boot manager loads, choose BIOS BOOT MENU.



12. Select the installation method you’re using. In my case, I have a mounted ISO via iDRAC so I’m choosing Virtual CD.



13. Select the ESXi Installer. In my case, I’m installing ESXi 5.5 U2 to match the rest of the hosts in my environment.



14. The ESXi Installer will load.



15. Press ENTER to continue with the installation.



16. Press F11 to accept the EULA.



17. You’ll see your Dual SD cards ready to accept the vSphere ESXi Installation.

18. Proceed with your install as you would if installing on disk media.

Enjoy!

Ben Liebowitz, VCP, vExpert

NJ VMUG Leader